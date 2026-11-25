Over 1,700 Missing Women Cases Remain Unresolved in Punjab, LHC Expresses Concern

Punjab Police registered 21,965 cases involving missing women in 2026, with 1,718 still unresolved.

More than 100,000 missing women cases were recorded across Punjab between 2021 and 2025.

Lahore High Court Chief Justice Aalia Neelum has ordered the replacement of the investigation team and called for dedicated teams to handle such cases.

More than 1,700 cases involving missing women remain unresolved across Punjab, raising serious concerns over police performance and investigation procedures during a hearing at the Lahore High Court (LHC).

According to a report submitted to the court by the Inspector General of Punjab Police, a total of 21,965 cases involving missing women were registered across the province during 2026, of which 1,718 remain unresolved.

The report also revealed that more than 100,000 cases of missing women were recorded in Punjab between 2021 and 2025.

During the proceedings, the Lahore High Court sought details regarding the areas reporting the highest number of missing women cases. Responding to the court’s inquiry, the Punjab police chief confirmed that Lahore accounted for the largest number of reported cases.

LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum expressed serious concern over the figures, questioning how such a large number of women could go missing despite the presence of law enforcement authorities.

The chief justice also expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of Lahore Police’s investigation wing and directed the relevant authorities to replace the existing investigation team.

She further called for the establishment of dedicated investigation teams to handle cases involving missing women and improve the effectiveness of police investigations.

Addressing the Inspector General of Police, Chief Justice Aalia Neelum questioned the standard of police performance and instructed him to direct subordinate officers to change their approach towards handling such cases.

The Lahore High Court directed the government’s lawyer to submit a progress report at the next hearing.