Neelam Muneer reportedly welcomes first child, a baby boy

Neelam Muneer and Muhammad Rashid have reportedly welcomed their first child.

The actress has yet to publicly confirm the birth or announce it on social media.

The couple married in Dubai in November 2024, after which Neelam relocated to the city.

Pakistani actress Neelam Muneer and her husband, Muhammad Rashid, have reportedly welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

Reports citing close family sources suggest the couple have become parents, but Neelam has not yet confirmed the news or shared an announcement on her social media accounts.

The actress married Rashid in Dubai in November 2024. Following her marriage, she took a break from television dramas and moved to Dubai.

Her recent public appearances in the city had prompted speculation about a possible pregnancy, although she did not officially announce or confirm it.

Neelam is known for her work in Pakistani television and films and has more than 7.7 million followers on Instagram.