NBP currency exchange rates today, October 9: Dollar selling at Rs278.79

NBP listed the US dollar at Rs278.79 for selling and Rs275.79 for buying.

The British pound was quoted at Rs369.13 for selling, while the euro stood at Rs312.98.

The bulletin also included buying and selling rates for the Japanese yen, Saudi riyal and UAE dirham.

The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) issued its buying and selling rates for major foreign currencies on Friday, October 9, with the US dollar quoted at Rs278.79 for selling and Rs275.79 for buying, according to the supplied bulletin.

The British pound was listed at a selling rate of Rs369.13 and a buying rate of Rs364.78. The euro was quoted at Rs312.98 for selling and Rs309.30 for buying.

The rates provided in the bulletin are listed below in Pakistani rupees per unit of foreign currency:

Currency Selling rate (PKR) Buying rate (PKR) US dollar (USD) 278.79 275.79 British pound (GBP) 369.13 364.78 Euro (EUR) 312.98 309.30 Japanese yen (JPY) 1.7639 1.7431 Saudi riyal (SAR) 74.26 73.38 UAE dirham (AED) 75.91 75.00

The Saudi riyal’s selling rate was Rs74.26, against a buying rate of Rs73.38. The UAE dirham was listed at Rs75.91 for selling and Rs75.00 for buying, while the Japanese yen was quoted at Rs1.7639 and Rs1.7431, respectively.

The selling rate is the price at which the bank sells foreign currency to customers, while the buying rate is the amount it pays when purchasing that currency.

Verification note: NBP’s official archive lists a rate sheet for October 9, 2026, but the underlying document could not be retrieved. The figures above therefore reproduce the bulletin you supplied. NBP