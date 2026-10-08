Nana Patekar dies at 75 after cardiac arrest in Goa

The veteran actor was found unconscious at his Dona Paula residence.

Doctors attempted CPR for around 45 minutes but could not revive him.

A medico-legal case has been registered, with a post-mortem to be conducted.

Veteran Indian actor Nana Patekar died at the age of 75 on Thursday, October 8, after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Goa. He was rushed to Manipal Hospital after being found unconscious at his residence in Dona Paula.

Doctors performed continuous cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for around 45 minutes before declaring him dead at 5:20 am. Dr Shekhar Salkar, chief of the hospital’s oncology department, confirmed that efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Dr Salkar said a medico-legal case had been registered and a post-mortem would be conducted.

His son, Malhar Patekar, was in Pune and left for Goa after receiving news of his father’s death.

Born Vishwanath Patekar on January 1, 1951, in Maharashtra, he made his Hindi film debut with Gaman in 1978. His performances in Salaam Bombay! and Parinda brought him wider recognition.

His portrayal of underworld figure Anna Seth in Parinda earned him the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor. Patekar was awarded the Padma Shri in 2013.