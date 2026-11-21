MQM lawmaker Ejaz-ul-Haq submits resignation after row with Sindh home minister
- Ejaz-ul-Haq handed his handwritten resignation to Sindh Assembly Speaker Awais Shah.
- The MQM lawmaker argued with Home Minister Zia Lanjar after an Assembly session and also clashed with party colleagues who tried to intervene.
- Shah said the resignation had yet to be accepted.
Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) lawmaker Ejaz-ul-Haq has submitted his resignation from the Sindh Assembly following a heated exchange with Sindh Home Minister Zia Lanjar.
The argument broke out after an Assembly session. Other MQM lawmakers stepped in, but Ejaz-ul-Haq also clashed with his party colleagues as they tried to intervene.
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Ejaz-ul-Haq, who was elected from PS-121 in Karachi West, handed his handwritten resignation to Speaker Awais Shah. The speaker said the resignation had yet to be accepted.