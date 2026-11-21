MQM lawmaker Ejaz-ul-Haq submits resignation after row with Sindh home minister

Ejaz-ul-Haq handed his handwritten resignation to Sindh Assembly Speaker Awais Shah.

The MQM lawmaker argued with Home Minister Zia Lanjar after an Assembly session and also clashed with party colleagues who tried to intervene.

Shah said the resignation had yet to be accepted.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) lawmaker Ejaz-ul-Haq has submitted his resignation from the Sindh Assembly following a heated exchange with Sindh Home Minister Zia Lanjar.

The argument broke out after an Assembly session. Other MQM lawmakers stepped in, but Ejaz-ul-Haq also clashed with his party colleagues as they tried to intervene.

Ejaz-ul-Haq, who was elected from PS-121 in Karachi West, handed his handwritten resignation to Speaker Awais Shah. The speaker said the resignation had yet to be accepted.