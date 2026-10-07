Meta’s Muse appears in Instagram sharing menu as AI integration expands

Muse reportedly lets Instagram users send posts and reels directly to the AI assistant.

Connecting an account allows the agent to use Instagram content for personalised assistance.

The tool can help organise information, remember preferences and carry out everyday digital tasks.

Meta’s personal AI agent, Muse, is reportedly appearing in Instagram’s sharing menu, giving users a convenient way to send content to the assistant while browsing the app.

The option brings Muse into the same interface people use to share posts and reels. Users can reportedly send content to the agent for follow-up questions, summaries or help turning an idea into a practical task.

Meta describes Muse as a personal agent that connects with services including Instagram, email and calendars. It is designed to handle requests involving several steps and use information from connected accounts to provide more relevant assistance.

Saved Instagram content is one example of how the connection works. Meta says Muse can turn a bookmarked recipe reel into a grocery list, suggest a dinner-party menu and remember friends’ dietary requirements when helping organise invitations.

The integration reportedly supports conversational searches for previously saved material, allowing users to ask the assistant to find a recipe bookmarked months earlier. Instagram accounts connect through Meta’s Accounts Center, with access to content depending on the connection and permissions.

Beyond finding information, Muse can answer questions, support creative work and help complete digital tasks. Its personalisation features draw on preferences and previous interactions, reducing the need for users to repeat information in later requests.

The sharing-menu option gives users a direct route from discovering content to requesting assistance. Muse is also available through its own app and WhatsApp.