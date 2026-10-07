Maryam Nawaz receives UN housing award in Oman, discusses bilateral cooperation

Maryam accepted the UN-Habitat Scroll of Honour on behalf of Punjab’s housing agency.

She said the housing programme had provided interest-free loans to more than 200,000 people in 18 months.

Meetings with Omani ministers covered housing, agriculture, fisheries and livestock cooperation.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz received the 2026 UN-Habitat Scroll of Honour in Muscat, Oman, recognising Punjab’s efforts to expand access to affordable housing through the Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar programme.

مسقط میں وزیراعلیٰ پنجاب مریم نواز شریف کی عمانی وزیر برائے ہاؤسنگ و اربن پلاننگ ڈاکٹر خلفان بن سعید سے اہم ملاقات۔ عمانی وزیر نے "اپنی چھت اپنا گھر" پراجیکٹ کی تعریف کی اور اسے بلا سود ہونے کی وجہ سے بہترین ماڈل قرار دیا۔ وزیراعلیٰ مریم نواز نے بتایا کہ پروگرام کے تحت 2 لاکھ سے زائد افراد کو 260 ارب روپے کے بلاسود قرضے جاری کیے جا چکے ہیں اور سوا لاکھ سے زائد خاندان اپنے گھروں میں منتقل ہو چکے ہیں۔ 5 سالوں میں کم آمدن والے افراد کے لیے 5 لاکھ گھروں کی فراہمی کا ہدف ہر صورت پورا کیا جائے گا۔ — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) October 7, 2026

The award was formally presented to the Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency, with Maryam accepting it on the agency’s behalf. The agency was among five recipients selected from 101 nominations worldwide, announced during World Habitat Day on October 5.

Launched in 2024, the programme provides interest-free construction loans to eligible low-income residents who own plots. Funding is released in stages as construction progresses, with applications processed online and financing delivered through banking and microfinance partners.

During a meeting with Oman’s Minister of Housing and Urban Planning, Dr Khalfan bin Saeed bin Mubarak Al-Shuaili, Maryam said more than 200,000 people had received loans within 18 months. She put total interest-free lending at Rs260 billion and said the government aimed to support the construction of 500,000 homes for low-income families over five years.

The two sides also discussed sustainable urban planning and housing development. The Omani minister expressed interest in Punjab’s programme and acknowledged Pakistani companies’ contribution to Oman’s real estate sector.

In a separate meeting with Oman’s Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, Saud bin Hamoud bin Ahmed Al Habsi, discussions focused on expanding cooperation in agriculture, fisheries, livestock and aquaculture.

The Omani minister offered assistance in establishing Punjab’s first shrimp centre, while Maryam proposed supplying meat to Muscat at competitive international prices and increasing livestock exports.