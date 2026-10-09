Maryam Nawaz praises security forces after seven terrorists killed in North Waziristan

Maryam Nawaz commended security forces for a successful operation in North Waziristan.

She praised their professionalism in eliminating seven terrorists.

The chief minister reaffirmed the nation’s support for the Pakistan Army.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has praised security forces for conducting a successful operation in North Waziristan in which seven terrorists were killed.

Commending the forces’ professional capabilities, she reiterated the unwavering resolve to eliminate terrorism from the country.

Maryam Nawaz said the entire nation stood firmly with the Pakistan Army in its fight against terrorism.