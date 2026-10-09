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Maryam Nawaz praises security forces after seven terrorists killed in North Waziristan

Hamza Ali October 9, 2026
  • Maryam Nawaz commended security forces for a successful operation in North Waziristan.
  • She praised their professionalism in eliminating seven terrorists.
  • The chief minister reaffirmed the nation’s support for the Pakistan Army.
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Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has praised security forces for conducting a successful operation in North Waziristan in which seven terrorists were killed.

Commending the forces’ professional capabilities, she reiterated the unwavering resolve to eliminate terrorism from the country.

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Maryam Nawaz said the entire nation stood firmly with the Pakistan Army in its fight against terrorism.

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