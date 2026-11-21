Grand Theft Auto VI records $3.79 billion in first-day sales, Rockstar says

Rockstar estimates that GTA VI generated $3.79 billion in worldwide retail sales on its opening day, nearly five times the first-day total for GTA V.

The game sold a record 32.5 million copies ahead of its release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, according to Rockstar.

GTA VI earned a Metacritic score of 99 and received eight nominations for The Game Awards on December 10.

Grand Theft Auto VI generated an estimated $3.79 billion in worldwide retail sales on its first day, Rockstar Games said on Friday, calling it the biggest launch in entertainment history. The figure, based on sales through the end of Thursday, was nearly five times the roughly $800 million that Grand Theft Auto V brought in during its first 24 hours in 2013.

Rockstar, a label of New York-based Take-Two Interactive, said 32.5 million copies were sold ahead of release, setting a record across platforms. Rockstar founder and president Sam Houser said the studio was humbled by the response from players around the world.

The game went on sale Thursday for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It launched first at midnight in New Zealand, then became available in other markets as the clock reached midnight locally. Social media monitoring firm Visibrain said the launch generated more posts than this year’s World Cup.

GTA VI received a score of 99 on review aggregator Metacritic, which Rockstar said made it the highest-rated game ever. Reviewer Andrew Webster wrote that the game itself was more interesting than the hype surrounding its release. The title also received eight nominations this week for The Game Awards, scheduled for December 10.

Rockstar spent more than eight years developing the game and postponed its release twice, first from autumn 2025 and then from May 2026. The studio also suffered a hack in 2022 that led to stolen gameplay footage being posted online.

The franchise has long faced accusations of glorifying crime and violence because its games allow players to run over pedestrians, sell drugs and shoot at police. No official release is currently planned in Russia, China, Lebanon or Qatar.