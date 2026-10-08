Mahira Khan reacts as Mitti De Baway inspires ‘Billo De Ghar’ trend

A fan edit paired scenes from Mitti De Baway with Abrar-ul-Haq’s 1995 song “Billo De Ghar.”

Mahira Khan reportedly responded to one version with the comment, “This is everything.”

The trend centres on her character Bilqees Bano, known as Billo, whose actions have divided viewers.

A fan-made edit of Green Entertainment’s drama Mitti De Baway has sparked a playful social-media trend by pairing scenes featuring Mahira Khan’s character Billo with Abrar-ul-Haq’s popular song “Billo De Ghar.”

A hilarious fan-made edit pairs Abrar-ul-Haq’s iconic track Billo De Ghar with a scene from Mitti De Baway, leaving Mahira Khan and Zoya Nasir in stitches. 😂 🎥 @colorsoflifewithfakiha #MahiraKhan #ZoyaNasir #MittiDeBaway #BilloDeGhar #FanEdit #Mediainsightpk https://t.co/MlvpsyKdzT — Azaad Media Academy (@AzaadAcademy) October 8, 2026

According to reports, the trend began after an influencer shared a clip using the 1995 track. Viewers picked up on the connection between the song and the character’s nickname, joking that everyone now wanted to visit “Billo de ghar.”

Mahira reportedly joined the conversation by commenting, “This is everything,” on one version of the edit. Fans subsequently shared and highlighted her reaction, drawing further attention to the pairing.

Mitti De Baway premiered on September 23, 2026, with Mahira playing Bilqees Bano, commonly called Billo, opposite Wahaj Ali as Iqbal Channan, known as Baala.

Written by Faiza Iftikhar and directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain, the drama is set in Punjab and follows a bitter relationship shaped by revenge. Its emotionally charged story provides a striking contrast to the playful soundtrack used in the fan edit.

Ab billo ki bari hai 🔥 https://t.co/Cosyjo64RJ — Photoshoplove (@PhotoshopLove3) October 7, 2026

Billo has also become a point of debate among viewers. Some regard her as a complex female lead, while others criticise the cruelty associated with her actions in the story.

UJARDH GAYE BILLO TE BALAY! #MittiDeBaway #WahajAli #MahiraKhan #Billo #Bala https://t.co/uvlkNPrEJb — Billy Bob Speaks 🇵🇰🇨🇦 (@VeiledJourney) October 8, 2026

The fan edit has given that discussion a humorous turn, linking the character’s name to a familiar song and prompting viewers to share their own jokes about “Billo de ghar.”