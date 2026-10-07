Liverpool linked with Mbappe move amid claims of Real Madrid unease

Liverpool have reportedly contacted Kylian Mbappe’s representatives about a potential transfer.

Spanish journalist Francois Gallardo claims the forward feels unsupported at Real Madrid and favours Liverpool.

The claims remain unconfirmed, with a reported transfer fee of €200 million to €250 million.

Liverpool have been linked with a sensational move for Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe, following claims that the French international is unhappy with his situation at the Spanish club.

Spanish journalist Francois Gallardo, speaking on Defensa Central, claimed Liverpool had approached Mbappe’s mother and agent, Fayza Lamari, to discuss a possible deal. He said several Premier League clubs were interested, but Liverpool were the player’s preferred destination.

Gallardo alleged that Mbappe felt uncomfortable because he did not believe he was receiving enough support or affection from his Real Madrid teammates. He suggested a transfer could cost between €200 million and €250 million, potentially putting it in world-record territory.

In a separate post on X, Gallardo claimed Mbappe was angry and disappointed with Real Madrid and had decided to leave in the summer of 2027. He also asserted that the club would allow him to depart and that his next destination would be the Premier League.

Those claims have not been independently confirmed by reliable sources. Other reports suggest Real Madrid are unwilling to sell the forward, leaving considerable uncertainty over both his intentions and the prospect of negotiations.

Mbappe joined Real Madrid on a free transfer in 2024. The supplied report credits the 27-year-old with 94 goals in 111 appearances for the club, although questions have persisted over how best to accommodate him alongside Vinicius Junior in the attacking lineup.

Any potential move is considered unlikely before the summer of 2027. Liverpool already have several attacking options, which would also raise questions about how Mbappe would fit into their squad.

The forward has previously spoken about coming close to joining Liverpool in 2017, citing his mother’s admiration for then-manager Jurgen Klopp. That earlier connection has added interest to the latest speculation.