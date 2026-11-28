Lahore’s AQI rises to 328 as Multan Road records 500

Lahore’s overall Air Quality Index rose three points from 325 a day earlier.

Multan Road recorded the city’s highest reading at 500, followed by Safari Park at 457.

The Meteorological Department expects no rain in Lahore over the next 24 hours.

Air quality worsened in Lahore as the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) climbed to 328 from 325 the previous day. Official figures showed a wide gap between monitoring locations, with readings ranging from 122 at Wagah Border to 500 on Multan Road.

After Multan Road, the highest readings were at Safari Park (457) and Gulberg III (361). GT Road recorded an AQI of 336, followed by Burki Road at 333, Kahna Nau at 332 and DHA Phase 6 at 331. The reading stood at 311 on Egerton Road, 280 in Shahdara and 245 in the Punjab University area.

The Meteorological Department reported winds of 5 kilometres per hour and humidity of 86 per cent. Lahore recorded a minimum temperature of 13°C, with a daytime high of 25°C forecast. The department expects the city to remain dry over the next 24 hours.

Air pollution also affected Sargodha and Gujranwala. Experts advised residents in the affected cities to limit unnecessary outdoor activities to reduce their exposure to polluted air.