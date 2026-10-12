KP Police transfers 18 officers in major reshuffle

IG Zulfiqar Hameed orders immediate transfers and postings across regional, district and central police offices.

Four officers have been directed to report to the Establishment Division in Islamabad.

New police chiefs appointed in Karak, Mansehra, Swat, Lower Chitral and Haripur.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed has ordered the transfer and posting of 18 officers in a major reshuffle covering regional commands, district leadership and senior positions at the Central Police Office.

The changes take effect immediately, according to the notification. Four officers have been directed to report to the Establishment Division in Islamabad, while others have been assigned new operational, administrative and command responsibilities.

At the regional level, Jahanzeb Nazir Khan has been transferred from his position as Commandant of the Frontier Reserve Police (FRP) and appointed Regional Police Officer (RPO) Hazara. Lieutenant (retd) Nasir Mahmood Satti has been named Commandant FRP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Shakir Hussain Dawar has been moved from DIG Operations to RPO Kohat, replacing Irfan Tariq, who has been directed to report to the Establishment Division. Zahid Nawaz has been assigned responsibility for the Malakand Region as RPO.

Syed Fida Hassan Shah has been appointed DIG Operations Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Dr Fasihuddin, serving as IG Training, and DIG Legal Humayun Masood Sindhu have both been transferred and instructed to report to the Establishment Division in Islamabad.

Several districts will also have new police chiefs under the reshuffle. Niaz Muhammad has been transferred from SP Investigation Kohat and appointed District Police Officer (DPO) Karak. Outgoing DPO Imran Khan has been directed to report to the Establishment Division.

Muhammad Waqas Khan, previously serving as SSP Counter-Terrorism Department for Central Mardan and Mohmand, has been appointed DPO Mansehra. He replaces Muhammad Azhar, who has been posted as AIG Operations at the Central Police Office Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In Swat, Muhammad Jamil Akhtar has been elevated from SP Investigation to DPO. Outgoing district police chief Mushtaq Ahmed has been transferred to SP Elite Force Peshawar Region.

Muhammad Khalid has been moved from AIG Logistics at the Central Police Office Peshawar to DPO Lower Chitral. Resham Jahangir, who previously headed the district police, has been assigned the AIG Logistics position.

Taimur Khan has been transferred from AIG Operations at the Central Police Office and appointed DPO Haripur. Shafiullah, the outgoing DPO Haripur, has been directed to report to the Central Police Office Peshawar.