Iran Demands $290 Billion in Compensation from US Over Decades of Actions

Iranian courts have issued rulings ordering the United States to pay $290 billion in damages.

Iran has also filed lawsuits against Gulf Arab countries accused of allowing US forces to use their territory for attacks.

A June memorandum signed in Islamabad included a proposal for at least $300 billion to support Iran’s reconstruction and economic development.

Iran has demanded $290 billion in compensation from the United States following rulings issued by its domestic courts over American actions against the country spanning several decades, according to a senior Iranian judiciary official.

Hassan Abdolianpour, head of the judiciary’s centre for lawyers, announced on Monday that Iranian courts had delivered decisions awarding a combined $290 billion in damages against Washington. His remarks were reported by Iranian state television.

Abdolianpour said the judiciary had successfully obtained domestic court rulings holding the United States financially responsible for damages caused by its actions against Iran. The compensation claims reportedly cover incidents and policies dating back several decades rather than being limited to the latest military conflict.

The Iranian official also disclosed that several legal cases had been initiated against Gulf Arab countries. These lawsuits accuse regional governments of permitting the United States to use their territories to carry out military operations against Iran.

The legal developments come amid continuing tensions following the outbreak of the Middle East war on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes against Iran. The attacks resulted in the killing of Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and triggered a major escalation across the region.

In response, Iran launched waves of missiles and drones towards several countries in the Middle East. Iranian authorities maintained that the operations were directed against American and Israeli military bases, installations and other assets located within those countries.

The conflict also brought renewed attention to diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing hostilities between Washington and Tehran.

In June, the United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding in Islamabad intended to establish a framework for a possible peace agreement. The document included a provision requiring Washington and its regional partners to develop a financial plan involving at least $300 billion for Iran’s reconstruction and economic development.

The proposed funding was intended to support rebuilding efforts and economic recovery following the destruction and disruption caused by the conflict. The $300 billion reconstruction proposal is separate from the $290 billion in compensation awarded through Iranian court rulings.

Iran has also faced extensive economic restrictions imposed by the United States for decades, with Washington’s sanctions largely linked to concerns over Tehran’s nuclear programme. These measures have significantly affected Iran’s economy, international financial transactions and access to global markets.

The latest compensation demand adds another legal and diplomatic dispute to relations between the two countries. The Iranian judiciary has announced the domestic rulings, but no details have been provided on whether Washington intends to recognise the decisions or how Iran could enforce the compensation awards internationally.