Indian under-19 cricketer found dead in Telangana; family alleges harassment

The 17-year-old cricketer was found dead at her grandmother’s home in Vikarabad district.

Her family has accused two young men of harassment and demanded action.

Police have registered a case of suspicious death and are investigating the allegations.

A 17-year-old Indian under-19 women’s cricketer, identified as Nandini, was found dead at her grandmother’s home in Telangana’s Vikarabad district, with her family alleging that she had been harassed by two young men.

Indian media reported that relatives protested after her death and accused the two men, identified as Anil and Krishna, of being responsible. The family alleged that Anil had followed and harassed Nandini in recent days and that Krishna had helped him.

Her relatives demanded the immediate arrest of both men and called for strict action. Their allegations remain under investigation.

Police registered a case of suspicious death following a complaint by Nandini’s father and began investigating both the circumstances of her death and the harassment claims.

Investigators took her mobile phone into custody for forensic examination. Her body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination.