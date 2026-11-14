Pakistan beat India in Polo World Cup qualifier

Usman Malik November 14, 2026
  • Pakistan defeated India 7-4 in their second match of the Zone E qualifiers in Nigeria.
  • The team had earlier beaten Iran 10-6.
  • Pakistan will face hosts Nigeria on Sunday, with a win securing a place at the World Cup in Uruguay.
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Pakistan strengthened their chances of reaching the 13th Polo World Cup after defeating India 7-4 in the Zone E qualifying tournament in Nigeria.

The victory was Pakistan’s second consecutive win in the competition, following a 10-6 success against Iran in their opening match.

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Pakistan, India, Iran and hosts Nigeria are competing in the qualifying tournament for a place at the World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in Uruguay.

The Pakistani team will play their final qualifying match against Nigeria on Sunday. A victory against the hosts would secure Pakistan’s place at the World Cup.

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