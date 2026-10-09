HEC opens LAT registration for four-year LLB admissions, test set for November 15

Students can register for the Law Admission Test until October 20, 2026, with the exam tentatively scheduled for November 15.

Intermediate graduates and students awaiting their final results are eligible, while previous qualifiers may retake the test to improve their scores.

The test carries 100 marks, with 50 required to pass, and applications must be submitted through HEC’s online portal.

The Higher Education Commission’s Education Testing Council has announced registration for the Law Admission Test (LAT) for students seeking admission to four-year undergraduate LLB programmes in Pakistan. The registration deadline is Tuesday, October 20, 2026, at midnight, while the test is tentatively scheduled for Sunday, November 15, 2026.

According to the notice, the test is intended for admission to HEC and Pakistan Bar Council-recognised public and private universities and institutions, as well as affiliated colleges holding valid affiliation with public-sector universities.

Students who have passed the Higher Secondary School Certificate, or an equivalent qualification representing 12 years of education, can apply. Those who have appeared in their final HSSC or equivalent examinations and are awaiting results are also eligible.

Candidates who have already qualified for LAT may appear again to improve their scores for consideration in merit-based admissions to public-sector universities and colleges.

The examination will carry a total of 100 marks, with a passing score of 50. It includes an essay worth 15 marks and a personal statement worth 10 marks. Both may be written in English or Urdu, with a maximum length of 200 words each.

The multiple-choice section includes English and general knowledge, carrying 20 marks each; Islamic Studies, Pakistan Studies and Urdu, carrying 10 marks each; and basic mathematics, carrying five marks. The English section covers synonyms, antonyms and prepositions, while the Urdu section focuses on vocabulary.

Applicants must register online through etc.hec.gov.pk. Students facing difficulties during registration can seek assistance through onlinehelp.hec.gov.pk.

The council has emphasised that completing registration details alone does not finalise an application. Candidates must submit their applications through the portal, as only submitted applications will be considered. Applications left in saved or incomplete status will not be entertained.

Applicants have also been instructed to resolve registration queries or complaints before the portal closes. Requests received after the deadline will not be handled because of logistical and security requirements.

Candidates should carefully check their name, CNIC number, mobile number and other personal details before submission. Any discrepancy between the original CNIC and the information entered in the application may prevent a candidate from sitting the examination.

Registering with the CNIC of a parent, sibling, relative or any other person is strictly prohibited. Candidates who use another person’s identity details will not be allowed to enter the test centre.

The test fee must be paid through 1Link/1Bill invoice payment services using the consumer number generated during registration. After making the payment, applicants must select “Verify Online Payment” on their ETC dashboard. The fee is non-refundable and non-transferable.

Roll number slips will be available through the ETC portal and sent to candidates’ registered email addresses a week before the examination. Registered applicants will also receive email and SMS notifications about the issuance of their slips.

Candidates must provide valid email addresses and mobile numbers when applying. The council noted that SMS notifications will not be sent to numbers transferred from one mobile network to another, although applicants will receive the information by email.

On examination day, candidates must bring a printed roll number slip and their original CNIC or passport to enter the test centre. Applicants under 18 must bring their original B-Form, original NADRA Juvenile Card or Smart Card, along with an original SSC or HSSC certificate bearing their photograph.

The examination will take place in major cities across Pakistan. Applicants can select a test centre from the options available in the registration form, but their selected centre cannot be changed after registration.

However, ETC reserves the right to assign applicants to another test city or centre if fewer than 250 candidates register at their selected location.

Mobile phones and electronic devices used for calculation, recording, communication or imaging are prohibited inside test centres. Taking, uploading or sharing photographs of the question booklet is also strictly prohibited, and violations may result in penalties under ETC rules.

The council said LAT is conducted quarterly in major cities, with future examination dates available in the Test Calendar 2026 on its website. Any change to the tentative November 15 examination date will be announced through the HEC and ETC websites.