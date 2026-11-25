GTA 6 Hacker Arion Kurtaj Sentenced to Seven Years, Released on Licence the Same Day

Woolwich Crown Court in London sentenced 21-year-old Arion Kurtaj on November 23, 2026.

The court reduced his sentence from nine years to seven to account for time he spent under a hospital order. His earlier time in custody made him eligible for release that day.

Kurtaj remains under supervision. A separate five-year order restricts his use of online platforms, including Telegram and Discord.

Arion Kurtaj, the British hacker who leaked early footage of Grand Theft Auto VI in 2022, was released from custody on Monday, November 23, the same day a London court sentenced him to seven years in prison. He was released on licence, meaning he will serve the remainder of his sentence in the community under supervision.

The timing of his release reflects two periods of detention. Woolwich Crown Court first deducted two years from a nine-year sentence for the time Kurtaj had spent under a hospital order. Judge Mark Turner said the time Kurtaj had already spent in custody then entitled him to immediate release. The conviction and sentence remain in force.

Kurtaj was 17 when he gained access to Rockstar Games’ systems and leaked 90 videos showing GTA 6 while it was still in development. He was a member of the Lapsus$ hacking group. The case also covered attacks on Uber, digital banking company Revolut and telecoms providers BT and EE.

On November 16, Kurtaj pleaded guilty to six offences, including fraud, four offences under the Computer Misuse Act and possession of a mobile phone in prison. A separate five-year Serious Crime Prevention Order bars him from using Telegram and Discord.