Governor’s rule or emergency under consideration in KP after President–PM meeting

Sources say President Zardari and PM Shehbaz discussed possible constitutional measures amid political and security concerns in KP.

A federal cabinet meeting was called for Sunday at 9:30am, while separate parliamentary sessions are planned for October 13.

The Presidency’s official statement did not confirm any decision to impose governor’s rule or an emergency.

The federal government is weighing the possible imposition of governor’s rule or a state of emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa amid concerns over the province’s political and security situation, according to sources.

The options came under discussion during a meeting between President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the President House, where the two leaders reviewed the country’s overall political and security conditions.

Sources said the president and prime minister reached an understanding to consider constitutional measures concerning KP. However, the official statement issued by the Presidency did not announce or confirm a decision to impose either governor’s rule or an emergency.

A federal cabinet meeting was called for Sunday at 9:30am to examine the available constitutional options, the sources added. A final decision is expected after further consultations.

According to the President House statement, the two leaders also agreed to convene separate sessions of the National Assembly and the Senate on October 13.

Sources indicated that a summary proposing governor’s rule could be forwarded to the president. Prime Minister Shehbaz is also expected to consult Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman before the government reaches a final decision.

Earlier reports, citing sources, suggested that preparations were under way for a possible emergency in 12 districts of KP, including the merged tribal districts of the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas.

The districts reportedly being considered are Khyber, Kurram, Orakzai, Bajaur, Mohmand, North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Lower Waziristan, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Bannu and Lakki Marwat.

The proposed measures could also involve transferring certain provincial powers to the federal government, sources said. The scope of any such arrangement remains under consideration.