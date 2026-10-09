Fury vs Joshua tickets sell out within an hour as over 500,000 fans join queue

Around 80,000 tickets for the Cardiff heavyweight showdown sold out within an hour.

Ticket prices ranged from £88.50 to £13,128, including booking fees.

The December 11 card will be broadcast on Netflix, with ring walks expected around 1 a.m. on December 12.

Tickets for Tyson Fury’s long-awaited fight against Anthony Joshua sold out within an hour on Friday, as demand for the first meeting between the British heavyweight rivals drew more than 500,000 fans into the online queue.

Around 80,000 tickets for the bout at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium went on sale at midday. Prices, including booking fees, ranged from £88.50 ($117) to £13,128 ($17,357), according to British media reports.

The all-British contest was announced last month and has been billed as the biggest fight in British boxing history. It brings together two former world heavyweight champions after years of speculation over whether they would ever face each other.

Fury and Joshua are scheduled to headline the December 11 card, although their ring walks are expected to begin at around 1 a.m. on December 12.

An application submitted to Cardiff City Council proposes keeping Principality Stadium open until 3.30 a.m. on December 12 to accommodate the event’s late finish.

The fight will be broadcast on Netflix. Saudi boxing backer Turki Alalshikh had initially hoped to stage the contest at Madison Square Garden in New York before Cardiff was confirmed as the venue.