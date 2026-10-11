Federal cabinet to review KP security situation as key decisions expected

PM Shehbaz Sharif has called a federal cabinet meeting for Sunday at 9:30am to discuss the situation in KP.

Ministers are expected to review police and intelligence reports on terrorism, law and order, and governance.

Sources say major constitutional and administrative decisions could follow discussions on possible governor’s rule or an emergency.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has convened a federal cabinet meeting for Sunday at 9:30am to review the security and administrative situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with government sources indicating that significant decisions could be taken.

The prime minister will chair the meeting, which will bring together federal ministers to examine deteriorating law and order, rising incidents of terrorism and the province’s growing security challenges.

Special reports prepared by police and intelligence agencies are expected to be presented to the cabinet. These assessments will inform discussions on terrorist attacks, administrative conditions and measures to restore peace and stability.

Sources said the agenda would also cover governance in KP, with major constitutional and administrative options expected to come under consideration. No final decision on these measures was confirmed in the information provided.

The cabinet meeting follows talks between President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif a day earlier, during which they discussed the country’s overall political and security situation.

According to sources, the two leaders reached an understanding to consider the possible imposition of governor’s rule or a state of emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Separate sessions of the National Assembly and the Senate have also been summoned for October 13, the sources added.