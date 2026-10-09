FCC sets October 15 hearing for CM Sohail Afridi eligibility challenge

A bench headed by Chief Justice Aminuddin Khan will hear the challenge to Afridi’s appointment.

Sher Afzal Marwat argues that a convicted person cannot nominate someone to public office.

The court will also hear Bushra Bibi’s sentence suspension petition in the £190 million case that day.

The Federal Constitutional Court has scheduled a hearing for October 15 on a petition challenging Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi’s eligibility to hold office.

A bench led by Chief Justice Aminuddin Khan will take up the case filed by Advocate Sher Afzal Marwat. The petition challenges Afridi’s appointment as chief minister on the grounds that a convicted person cannot nominate anyone to a public office.

Separately, the court has fixed October 15 for hearing Bushra Bibi’s petition seeking suspension of her sentence in the £190 million case.

A two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Aminuddin Khan and Justice Ali Baqar Najafi will hear the matter, which concerns her request for relief from the sentence.