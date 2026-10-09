Pakistan Times
October 9, 2026   |   27 ر بیع الثانی 1448
Cricket Ban Imran Back to Jail US-Iran War 🪙 Gold Price 💵 Currency Rates ⛽ Petrol Price 🕋 Prayer Timings 🌡️ Today's Weather ✈️ Book Flight

FCC sets October 15 hearing for CM Sohail Afridi eligibility challenge

Babar Khan October 9, 2026
  • A bench headed by Chief Justice Aminuddin Khan will hear the challenge to Afridi’s appointment.
  • Sher Afzal Marwat argues that a convicted person cannot nominate someone to public office.
  • The court will also hear Bushra Bibi’s sentence suspension petition in the £190 million case that day.
WhatsApp Facebook Select Pakistan Times As Preferred Source

The Federal Constitutional Court has scheduled a hearing for October 15 on a petition challenging Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi’s eligibility to hold office.

A bench led by Chief Justice Aminuddin Khan will take up the case filed by Advocate Sher Afzal Marwat. The petition challenges Afridi’s appointment as chief minister on the grounds that a convicted person cannot nominate anyone to a public office.

Also Read:

Separately, the court has fixed October 15 for hearing Bushra Bibi’s petition seeking suspension of her sentence in the £190 million case.

A two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Aminuddin Khan and Justice Ali Baqar Najafi will hear the matter, which concerns her request for relief from the sentence.

Add PT as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.
Select Pakistan Times As Preferred Source
FOLLOW US
WhatsApp Facebook X TikTok YouTube
Maryam Nawaz Imran Khan Shehbaz Sharif Samar Bilour

Tags:


Top Headlines

                  

About | Privacy | Terms | Contact Us

Pakistan Times
Logo