Fazlur Rehman rejects proposed emergency, governor’s rule in KP districts

JUI-F chief calls proposed governor’s rule an “attack on democracy” and pledges to challenge it.

Fazlur Rehman says both PTI and federal representatives sought his help in negotiations.

Talks remained stalled over the government’s demand to end the march and PTI’s request to meet Imran Khan.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday rejected the proposed imposition of emergency measures and governor’s rule in certain districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, describing governor’s rule as an “attack on democracy”.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, he said his party would resist what he characterised as an unconstitutional move. JUI-F would take its position to the public and pursue relief through parliament and the courts, he added.

Fazlur Rehman’s remarks came after his involvement in efforts to resolve differences between the federal government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf over the party’s long march and its demands.

Explaining how the mediation began, he said he returned to Pakistan on October 7 after performing Umrah. A PTI delegation subsequently met him and requested his assistance in facilitating negotiations.

The following day, the National Assembly speaker and federal ministers also met him, he said. A government delegation separately sought his help in bringing the two sides to an understanding.

According to Fazlur Rehman, PTI agreed to keep its long march within Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after meeting him. He said the government had considered imposing emergency rule but later deferred the decision.

However, the two sides remained divided over how to proceed. The government wanted PTI to announce an end to the long march, while the party sought a meeting with its jailed founder, Imran Khan.

Fazlur Rehman said he discussed the matter with Sohail Afridi, Barrister Gohar and Shahram Khan Tarakai during a conference call. They told him that PTI would end the march only if its demands were met, he added.

The JUI-F chief said he offered to travel to Peshawar as part of the mediation effort. He also returned to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after morning prayers, during which the prime minister told him that a decision could be reached following a cabinet meeting.