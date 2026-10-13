Faysal Quraishi urges viewers to criticise acting, avoid personal attacks

Faysal Quraishi spoke out against online trolling aimed at newcomers in the entertainment industry.

He said criticism should focus on performances rather than appearance, clothing or personality.

His comments followed criticism of Shahvir Kadwani over his acting and claims of nepotism.

Veteran actor Faysal Quraishi has called on viewers to distinguish between constructive criticism and personal abuse, urging them to assess young actors’ performances without mocking their appearance or personality.

Speaking during a promotional interview for his upcoming film Mango Jutt, which also stars Hareem Farooq, the Bashir Momin actor said criticism was a normal part of an actor’s professional journey. However, he argued that remarks targeting someone’s face, clothing or personal traits crossed a line.

Quraishi urged audiences to criticise an actor’s work rather than ridicule how they look.

His remarks came after Shahvir Kadwani, the son of producer Abdullah Kadwani, faced public criticism over his acting and claims of nepotism.

Quraishi also questioned the practice of circulating clips of newcomers solely to make them the subject of online ridicule.

He acknowledged that audiences could repeatedly question or criticise a performance, but said personal insults could cause considerable hurt and should not be treated as entertainment.