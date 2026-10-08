Doctor who survived cardiac arrest at Dublin Airport joins Imran Khan’s medical care

Dr Mohammad Farqad Alamgir survived a cardiac arrest at Dublin Airport in February 2020.

Emergency teams performed CPR and used a defibrillator before he underwent heart bypass surgery.

The cardiologist was part of the medical board that examined Imran Khan at Adiala Jail on August 10, 2026.

Pakistani cardiologist Dr Mohammad Farqad Alamgir, who survived a life-threatening cardiac arrest at Dublin Airport in 2020, is now among the doctors involved in the medical care of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan.

Dr Alamgir was part of the medical board that examined Khan at Adiala Jail on August 10, 2026. His involvement comes as the former prime minister’s health and access to medical treatment continue to attract public attention.

The cardiologist, who has extensive professional experience in the United Kingdom, is now primarily based in Lahore. He works with Punjab government hospitals alongside his practice in the private healthcare sector.

In February 2020, Dr Alamgir suffered a major heart attack followed by cardiac arrest at Dublin Airport. Airport staff and emergency responders immediately performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation and used a defibrillator to revive him.

He was then transferred to Dublin’s Mater Hospital, where he underwent emergency heart bypass surgery.

Recalling the emergency, Dr Alamgir said he had been unconscious for approximately 17 minutes. He credited the airport’s emergency personnel with saving his life through their rapid response.

After recovering, he returned to Dublin Airport to meet the team members who had assisted him during the incident.

Dr Alamgir subsequently resumed medical practice, continuing a career spanning Pakistan and the UK, with clinical work in both public and private healthcare.