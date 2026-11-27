Antibiotic resistance causes nearly 40,000 deaths a year in Pakistan, health officials estimate

A November 2026 estimate puts deaths directly attributable to antibiotic resistance in Pakistan at nearly 40,000 a year.

The broader estimate exceeds 160,000 deaths a year involving drug-resistant infections and includes the deaths attributed directly to resistance.

The figures describe an estimated annual toll. A nationwide count for January to November 2026 could not be verified.

Pakistan’s health officials warned in November 2026 that antibiotic resistance makes bacterial infections harder to treat. When an antibiotic no longer works against the bacteria causing an infection, a patient can die from an illness that would otherwise have been treatable. Deaths from allergic reactions or other side effects of antibiotics are counted separately.

Period Estimated deaths directly attributable to resistance Estimated deaths involving resistant infections 2019 59,200 221,300 2021 39,700 161,000 Annual estimate cited in November 2026 Nearly 40,000 More than 160,000

The 2021 figures illustrate the difference. Of the estimated 161,000 deaths involving resistant infections that year, researchers estimated that 39,700 could have been avoided if the bacteria had responded to antibiotics. Adding the two figures would count those deaths twice.