Bilawal urges PTI to change course as Centre reportedly weighs emergency measures in KP

Bilawal called on PTI to abandon what he described as “extremist” politics and resume dialogue.

The federal government is reportedly considering emergency measures in 12 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A high-level meeting is expected to review the proposals, with governor’s rule described as a last resort.

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has urged the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to return to parliamentary engagement and dialogue as the federal government reportedly considers emergency measures in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The developments come as PTI continues its long march towards Islamabad to demand the release of its jailed founder, Imran Khan.

Speaking at an event in Karachi, Bilawal said Pakistan’s political history demonstrated that imprisonment did not necessarily prevent a return to power. However, he argued that PTI needed to abandon what he described as “extremist” politics to improve its position.

He warned that Khan could exceed President Asif Ali Zardari’s record of 14 years in prison if the party continued on its current course.

Bilawal also criticised Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, accusing him of pursuing negative politics. He said PTI’s confrontational approach was damaging the party itself.

The PPP chairman called on PTI to resume participation in parliamentary committees and engage with the federal government, saying dialogue could help ease the situation.

Meanwhile, sources said the federal government was weighing emergency measures in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ahead of a high-level meeting expected the following day.

The president, prime minister and senior military officials are expected to attend the meeting, where reports from national security institutions would also be reviewed, according to the sources.

One proposal reportedly involves declaring an emergency in 12 districts, including districts of the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas that were merged into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The sources said the Centre could also assume key powers in the province.

Articles 232 to 234 of the Constitution are expected to be considered during the discussions, with a final decision potentially emerging from the meeting. Bilawal, however, said governor’s rule would remain a last resort.