Bahrain praises Pakistan’s peace efforts as both countries agree to expand cooperation

Bahrain’s foreign minister commended Pakistan’s role in promoting regional peace and stability.

PM Shehbaz reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to closer trade, investment, energy and workforce cooperation.

Both countries agreed to establish a joint working group on trade and investment.

Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani praised Pakistan’s constructive role and mediation efforts for regional peace during a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday.

Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain H.E. Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad, today. https://t.co/MVRRlzZTnC — Prime Minister’s Office (@PakPMO) October 8, 2026

The meeting took place during the Bahraini minister’s visit to Pakistan to co-chair the third session of the Pakistan-Bahrain Joint Ministerial Commission alongside Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

Discussions covered bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments. Both sides emphasised the need to maintain consultation and coordination on issues of shared interest.

Prime Minister @CMShehbaz has underscored Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening cooperation with Bahrain in diverse fields, including trade, investment, energy and human resource development @PakPMO @ForeignOfficePk @bahdiplomatic @BahrainEmbPK @PakinBahrain #RadioPakistan #News https://t.co/44mNYioV9M — Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) October 8, 2026

Welcoming Dr Al Zayani, Shehbaz conveyed his best wishes to Bahrain’s leadership and people. He expressed satisfaction with the longstanding brotherly relationship between the two countries, describing shared values, mutual trust and close ties between their peoples as its foundations.

The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to expanding cooperation with Bahrain in trade, investment, energy and human resource development. He said the commission’s third session would help advance bilateral cooperation and strengthen relations.

Dr Al Zayani conveyed greetings and good wishes from Bahrain’s leadership and reiterated his country’s commitment to closer cooperation with Pakistan in areas of mutual interest.

Separately, the two countries signed the minutes of the Joint Ministerial Commission’s third session, agreeing to increase cooperation across trade, agriculture, energy, minerals, information technology, health and education.

They also agreed to establish a government-level joint working group on trade and investment. The group will serve as an institutional mechanism for consultations on matters relating to both sectors.

Ishaq Dar and Dr Al Zayani signed the protocol documenting the session’s outcomes.