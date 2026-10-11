Babrik Shah wins Tamasha Season 5, takes home Rs 4.7 million

Babrik Shah won the trophy and Rs 47 lakh cash prize at the October 10 grand finale.

Esra Ayesha finished as first runner-up, while Fasih Khalid secured third place.

The Karachi finale featured six finalists, returning contestants and special awards.

Pakistani actor Babrik Shah won Tamasha Season 5, taking home the trophy and a cash prize of Rs 4.7 million after more than two months of competition on ARY Digital’s reality show.

Host Adnan Siddiqui announced the result at the grand finale on October 10, with Esra Ayesha finishing as first runner-up. The announcement drew cheers from the studio audience as Babrik embraced Siddiqui and fellow contestants and guests celebrated his victory.

The contest came down to Babrik, Esra and Fasih Khalid in its final stage. Fasih secured third place, leaving Babrik and Esra as the last two contenders awaiting the winner’s announcement.

Held at Tamasha House in ARY Studios, Karachi, the finale brought together the season’s finalists and former contestants. The ceremony also featured special titles and awards recognising participants.

Six contestants had reached the finale: Babrik Shah, Esra Ayesha, Fasih Khalid, Samya Hijab, Yasir Alam and Dr. Zee Khan. Siddiqui had earlier confirmed the lineup in a video shared from inside the Tamasha house.

Season 5 began on August 8 and ran for approximately 64 days. During their stay, contestants competed in tasks, faced nominations and successive eliminations, and dealt with disagreements and shifting relationships inside the house.

Following the result, supporters shared congratulatory messages on social media, praising Babrik’s performance and his approach to the competition. Entertainment personalities reported to have celebrated his win included Sajal Aly, Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari, Sanam Baloch, Rabya Kulsoom and Asim Mehmood.