Apple removes Talkie from App Store worldwide after reports of inappropriate messages to children

Investigators reported that Talkie’s AI characters sent sexualised and abusive messages to children.

The app carried an 18+ store rating, but child safety advocates said users could enter their own age without verification.

Talkie had an estimated 11 million monthly active users across its app and website in October 2026.

Apple removed MiniMax’s AI companion app Talkie from its App Store worldwide this week after reports alleged that its virtual characters sent sexually inappropriate and abusive messages to children. ABC News and the Bureau of Investigative Journalism published their findings on Wednesday. Neither Apple nor MiniMax immediately responded to requests for comment.

Talkie carried an 18+ rating on both Apple’s App Store and Google Play. Its own sign-up rules set a different threshold, barring users under 14 in some countries and under 16 in others. Child safety advocates have questioned how effectively the company enforces those limits when users can report their own age.

Shanghai-based MiniMax launched Talkie in 2023 and also operates a Chinese version called Xingye. Talkie lets users choose virtual characters for ongoing conversations, some of which develop romantic themes or follow fictional storylines. These sustained, personal exchanges are central to the appeal of AI companion apps, which serve a different purpose from general-purpose assistants such as ChatGPT and Gemini.

Available in several languages, Talkie is particularly popular in the United States, the Philippines and Mexico, according to research firm Sensor Tower. Chinese research firm Unique estimated that about 11 million people used Talkie across its app and website in October 2026.

Talkie and Xingye together accounted for more than 60% of MiniMax’s income in 2024. The company stopped disclosing the chatbots’ share of revenue separately in 2026. Since its Hong Kong stock market listing in January, MiniMax has increasingly focused on AI for business customers, including coding tools and models such as MiniMax M1 and Hailuo-02.

Other AI companies have faced scrutiny over child safety. In the United States, Character.AI faces several lawsuits over alleged inappropriate interactions between its chatbots and minors. Governments also criticised Elon Musk’s Grok chatbot this year after people used it to generate sexualised images of women and children.

In July, China barred domestic AI companion apps, including Xingye, from offering intimate virtual relationships to minors. Regulators also ordered platforms to introduce safeguards against emotional dependence and compulsive use. ByteDance and Alibaba subsequently disabled features that let users interact with humanlike characters or customise them. The restrictions prompted a backlash among Chinese users who had formed attachments to virtual companions.