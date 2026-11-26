11 smartphones launched in Pakistan from September to November 2026, with prices ranging from Rs33,999 to Rs209,999

Eight of the 11 models had starting prices below Rs100,000.

Seven models launched in November 2026, including two each from Samsung and Redmi.

The Dcode Cygnal Evo 2 had the lowest starting price at Rs33,999, while the vivo V80 had the highest at Rs209,999.

The 11 smartphones launched in Pakistan between September and November 2026. Among the November releases, the itel City 200s was the most affordable at Rs36,999. Samsung introduced the Galaxy A08 at Rs55,999 and the Galaxy A18 at Rs99,999.

The Redmi 17 started at Rs62,999. Its 5G version cost Rs10,000 more at Rs72,999, placing it Rs3,000 below the Motorola Moto G47 5G. In October, both the Dcode Cygnal Evo 2 and the vivo Y32 launched below Rs100,000. OPPO’s two September releases started at Rs149,999 and Rs199,999.