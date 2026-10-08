Amazon launches Alexa Tablet 12 Pro with full Android and Google Play access

The 12-inch tablet introduces full Android support and access to the Google Play Store.

Premium features include a 120Hz display, up to 16GB of RAM and built-in Alexa+.

The new range also includes the Alexa Tablet 11 and Alexa Tablet 8.

Amazon has introduced the Alexa Tablet 12 Pro, moving into the premium tablet market with a new range that replaces its familiar Fire branding and Fire OS with full Android support.

The change gives users access to the Google Play Store and a broader selection of applications, including YouTube, Google Maps and Gmail. The 12 Pro is Amazon’s first tablet to support the full Android experience.

Designed for both productivity and entertainment, the device features a 12-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 16GB of RAM. Amazon says its CPU performance is three times that of any tablet the company has previously produced.

With the upgraded hardware, Amazon is positioning the 12 Pro closer to premium devices such as Apple’s iPad Air, expanding beyond the affordable, entry-level segment that has traditionally defined its tablets.

The device also integrates Alexa+, bringing Amazon’s AI assistant directly into the tablet experience. Two smaller models, the Alexa Tablet 11 and Alexa Tablet 8, complete the new lineup.

Amazon Devices International Vice President Eric Saarnio described the launch as the company’s biggest tablet development to date, highlighting the departure from its previous Fire tablet strategy.

Amazon’s Fire devices have historically competed on price while connecting customers to the company’s wider digital services. The Alexa-branded range broadens that approach, with hardware and software intended to compete more directly with higher-end Android tablets and Apple’s iPad lineup.

The company has not abandoned its existing tablets, with the new devices expanding its offering into a more premium category.