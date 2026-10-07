Aima Baig and Zain Ahmad’s Social Media Exchange Puts Separation Rumours to Rest

Aima Baig publicly expressed pride over her husband Zain Ahmad’s latest recognition.

Zain Ahmad thanked the singer for always supporting him.

Their exchange comes after months of speculation on social media about their alleged separation.

Pakistani singer Aima Baig and renowned designer and businessman Zain Ahmad have drawn attention with a warm social media exchange, appearing to put a brake on months of rumours surrounding their alleged separation.

The development came after the Business of Fashion (BoF) announced Zain Ahmad’s inclusion in its Class of 2026. Aima openly celebrated her husband’s achievement after his name was included in the prestigious BoF 500 list.

Reacting to a post about Zain’s recognition, Aima commented, “Pride and proud,” publicly expressing her happiness over his professional achievement.

Zain responded warmly to his wife’s comment, saying, “Thank you for always supporting.”

The interaction has attracted particular attention because it comes after months of speculation on social media regarding the couple’s relationship and reports suggesting they had separated.

Neither Aima nor Zain had publicly confirmed the separation speculation, while their latest exchange has now put the widely circulating rumours about their relationship into question.