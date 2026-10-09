Achakzai asks opposition to pause govt talks until meeting with Imran Khan

Achakzai told opposition leaders to insist on meeting Imran Khan before further negotiations.

Sources said he conveyed the directive to Raja Nasir Abbas, Barrister Gohar and Asad Qaiser.

PTI says it will not compromise on Imran’s medical treatment, access to personal doctors or meetings.

Opposition Leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai has directed opposition leaders to suspend negotiations with the government until they are allowed to meet PTI founder Imran Khan, according to sources.

The sources said Achakzai conveyed his position during telephone conversations with Raja Nasir Abbas, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Asad Qaiser. He urged them to maintain a united stance on securing the meeting before taking talks forward.

Achakzai told the leaders that the demand should remain a prerequisite for negotiations and that no alternative arrangement should be accepted, the sources added.

His directive follows remarks by PTI Secretary-General Salman Akram Raja, who said on Wednesday that the party would not compromise on Imran Khan’s medical treatment, access to his personal doctors or meetings with him.

Speaking to Samaa TV in Islamabad, Raja said there had been no formal contact with the government to resume negotiations. Informal discussions between political leaders were, however, continuing at Parliament House.