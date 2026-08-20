Iran Kabaddi Team Arrives in Pakistan for Three-Day Series

Iran’s kabaddi team has arrived in Pakistan for a three-day bilateral series.

Pakistan and Iran will compete in mat-style kabaddi from August 24 to 26.

All matches will be played at the Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad.

The two national teams will face each other over three consecutive days.

Iran’s national kabaddi team has arrived in Pakistan ahead of a three-day mat-style kabaddi series against the host nation.

The bilateral series between Pakistan and Iran is scheduled to begin on August 24 and will continue until August 26 in Islamabad.

During the three-day competition, the national kabaddi teams of Pakistan and Iran will face each other in mat-style matches.

All matches of the series will be played at the Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad.