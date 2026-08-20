Jamaat-e-Islami Announces Nationwide Wheel-Jam Strike After 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has announced plans for a nationwide shutdown after 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal.

A countrywide wheel-jam strike will be observed one week after 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal.

He said a sit-in outside the Punjab Chief Minister’s House will serve as the movement’s base camp.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has announced that his party will launch a nationwide shutdown campaign after 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal, including a countrywide wheel-jam strike.

Addressing a sit-in in Peshawar, Hafiz Naeem said the nationwide strike would be held one week after 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal as part of the party’s protest movement.

He said the protest campaign would be expanded across the country, declaring that Pakistan would be brought to a standstill after 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal.

The JI chief also announced plans to stage a sit-in outside the Punjab Chief Minister’s House, saying the protest site would serve as the base camp for the movement.