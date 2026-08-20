Bani Gala Will Not Be Declared Sub-Jail for Imran Khan, Says Rana Sanaullah

Rana Sanaullah has ruled out declaring Bani Gala a sub-jail for PTI founder Imran Khan.

He said the government and military leadership are committed to implementing the Supreme Court’s order regarding Khan’s medical treatment.

Sanaullah denied any back-channel contacts involving Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi and the establishment.

PTI leader Asad Qaiser called Khan’s hospital transfer a constitutional, legal and humanitarian right.

Adviser to the Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah has ruled out the possibility of declaring Bani Gala a sub-jail for PTI founder Imran Khan, saying the former prime minister would receive medical relief in accordance with the Supreme Court’s directions.

Speaking on Samaa TV programme Nadeem Malik Live on Wednesday, Sanaullah said the government had filed a review petition but maintained that the Supreme Court’s ruling should be welcomed and implemented.

Discussing Imran Khan’s health, Sanaullah said the PTI founder had previously been taken to PIMS Hospital several times and that angiography facilities were also available at the prison hospital. He claimed that, in his assessment, Khan did not have a heart problem and that his angiography results were clear.

Responding to comparisons with the medical treatment provided to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif during his imprisonment, Sanaullah said the circumstances were different. He noted that prisoners requiring treatment were taken to government hospitals.

Sanaullah said that if an area of a hospital is declared a jail for security purposes, appropriate arrangements would have to be put in place. If those arrangements could not be completed within the two-day period given by the court, he said the government could approach the court to seek additional time.

He maintained that both the political and military leadership were fully committed to implementing the Supreme Court’s order.

Sanaullah also rejected the use of terms such as “same page” and “hybrid” in describing relations between the government and the establishment. He questioned why Imran Khan would reject relief provided by the Supreme Court and reiterated that Bani Gala would not be converted into a sub-jail.

Addressing speculation about possible negotiations behind the scenes, Sanaullah said there was no back-channel communication between Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi and the establishment. He also denied that the Supreme Court’s decision regarding Khan was the outcome of any back-channel contact or political process.

Commenting on talks between PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and opposition figures, Sanaullah described the engagement as a positive political development but said it should not be interpreted as an indication of political change.

He also said he had no knowledge of any proposed constitutional amendment concerning the provinces. According to Sanaullah, any such proposal would have to be formally presented before the federal Cabinet.

Meanwhile, PTI leader and former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser criticised statements made by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar and other government figures regarding Imran Khan’s transfer to hospital.

Speaking to journalists in Islamabad, Qaiser said access to appropriate medical treatment and transfer to a hospital were Imran Khan’s constitutional, legal and human rights.

Qaiser questioned whether government leaders had forgotten the medical facilities provided to Nawaz Sharif while he was imprisoned. He said Sharif had received treatment at Services Hospital, the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) and Jinnah Hospital, as well as medical facilities at Jati Umra, before eventually being permitted to travel abroad.

The PTI leader maintained that his party had consistently accepted court decisions and advocated the protection of human rights.

He urged political parties to set aside political differences when dealing with Imran Khan’s health and consider the matter on humanitarian grounds. Qaiser called for the PTI founder to be provided the best possible medical care and transferred to hospital in accordance with the court’s directions.