Pakistani Freelancers Earn $175 Million in July as Digital Exports Grow

Pakistani freelancers earned $175 million in July, according to State Bank of Pakistan data.

Freelance export earnings increased by $55 million compared with the same month last year.

Industry experts say young Pakistanis are increasingly earning foreign exchange while working from home.

Experts have called for greater focus on digital, communication, business development and client management skills.

Pakistan’s freelance sector continued its strong growth in July, generating $175 million in export earnings as more professionals provided digital services to international clients.

According to data from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), freelance earnings increased by $55 million compared with the corresponding month last year, highlighting the sector’s growing contribution to the country’s foreign exchange inflows.

Industry experts believe the increase reflects the expanding role of digital skills and remote work in Pakistan’s economy, with freelancers increasingly able to access international markets without relocating abroad or even moving to major business centres within the country.

Pakistan Freelancers Association Chairman Ibrahim Amin said a growing number of young Pakistanis are earning dollars while working from home. The expansion of freelancing, he said, has opened new opportunities for youth to participate directly in the global digital economy.

However, Amin stressed that further efforts are required to strengthen the skills and professional capabilities of young freelancers if Pakistan wants to maintain and accelerate this growth.

Experts say technical expertise is only one part of building a successful freelance career. Professionals working with international clients also need stronger communication, business development and client management skills.

Training in these areas could help freelancers secure more international clients, develop long-term professional relationships and expand their work into sustainable businesses.

The Pakistan Freelancers Association is also preparing to hold a ceremony aimed at formally recognising freelancers for their contribution to the economy for the first time.

According to Amin, awards will be presented to freelancers who have demonstrated outstanding performance, highlighting their contribution to Pakistan’s growing digital economy.

The latest increase in earnings further underscores freelancing’s emergence as an important source of foreign exchange and employment opportunities for Pakistani youth.

Experts believe continued investment in digital and professional skills could enable Pakistan’s freelance workforce to increase its presence in international markets and further strengthen the country’s IT and digital services exports.