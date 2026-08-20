FPSC Announces 34 FIA Vacancies for Assistant Director Legal and Superintendent Posts

FPSC has announced recruitment for 34 positions in the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The vacancies include 12 Assistant Director (Legal) BS-17 and 22 Superintendent BS-16 posts.

Both positions are temporary but are likely to become permanent.

Selected candidates can be posted anywhere in Pakistan.

The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has announced recruitment for 34 positions in the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), including vacancies for Assistant Director (Legal) and Superintendent.

According to the recruitment details, 12 vacancies have been announced for Assistant Director (Legal) in BS-17, while another 22 positions are available for Superintendent in BS-16.

Both positions are initially temporary, although they are likely to become permanent. Candidates selected through the recruitment process may be posted anywhere in Pakistan.

For the Assistant Director (Legal) BS-17 position, applicants are required to possess at least a second-class or Grade C LLB degree from a university recognised by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

Candidates must also have at least two years of post-qualification experience in legal practice or prosecution in the legal field.

The prescribed age limit for Assistant Director (Legal) applicants is 22 to 30 years. A general relaxation of five years in the upper age limit will also be available under the applicable rules.

Of the 12 Assistant Director (Legal) vacancies, six have been allocated to Punjab, two to Sindh Rural, one to Sindh Urban, two to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and one to the former FATA.

The recruitment provides an opportunity for eligible candidates with the required legal qualifications and experience to join the FIA at the federal level.