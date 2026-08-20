Misbah Arshad Crowned Miss Universe Pakistan 2026, to Represent Country in Puerto Rico

Misbah Arshad has been crowned Miss Universe Pakistan 2026 after competing against 10 finalists.

She will represent Pakistan at the Miss Universe 2026 international competition in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on November 24.

The crowning ceremony was held at the Rizal Park Hotel in Manila, Philippines.

Currently based in Munich, Germany, Arshad is studying psychology at the University of Hagen and has previously won major Pakistani beauty pageant titles.

Misbah Arshad has been crowned Miss Universe Pakistan 2026 and will represent Pakistan at the upcoming Miss Universe 2026 international competition, scheduled to take place in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on November 24.

The Miss Universe Pakistan 2026 crowning ceremony was held at the Rizal Park Hotel in Manila, Philippines, where Arshad emerged as the winner after competing in a final lineup of 10 contestants. Her victory earned her the national title as well as the opportunity to represent Pakistan on the global Miss Universe stage.

Arshad has Pakistani roots and has previously lived in Islamabad. She is currently based in Munich, Germany, where she is pursuing her studies in psychology at the University of Hagen.

Born in 2000, Arshad began gaining recognition in the beauty pageant circuit in 2023. She has previously secured the titles of Miss Pakistan World 2023 and Miss Aura Pakistan 2023, establishing herself as a prominent Pakistani participant in international beauty competitions.

Her selection as Miss Universe Pakistan 2026 marks another major milestone in her pageant career. She will now prepare to compete against contestants representing countries and territories from around the world at the Miss Universe 2026 competition.

The international event is scheduled for November 24 in San Juan, the capital of Puerto Rico, where Arshad will appear as Pakistan’s representative and compete for the Miss Universe crown.