Tesla Could Launch Cybercab in Austin as Early as This Month

Tesla is preparing to introduce its purpose-built Cybercab in Austin, Texas, as early as this month.

The initial rollout is expected to begin with employee rides on public roads before the vehicles join Tesla’s robotaxi service.

The Cybercab is designed for autonomous operation without a steering wheel or pedals.

Production of the vehicle is expected to increase later this year.

Tesla is preparing to launch its purpose-built autonomous Cybercab in Austin, Texas, potentially as early as this month as the electric vehicle company moves ahead with plans to expand its robotaxi operations.

The rollout is expected to begin with Cybercab rides for Tesla employees on public roads in Austin. The vehicles could subsequently be added to the company’s robotaxi service within days of the initial employee rides.

Cybercab is a major part of Tesla’s plans to develop an autonomous ride-hailing network. Unlike conventional passenger vehicles, the two-seat Cybercab has been designed without a steering wheel or pedals, allowing it to operate without a traditional human driver.

Tesla has been making preparations ahead of the planned deployment, including test drives and employee rides on private roads.

Training sessions have also been conducted with local first responders as part of preparations for operating the autonomous vehicles on public roads.

Production versions of the Cybercab began undergoing public-road testing in June, bringing the vehicle another step closer to wider deployment.

Cybercab production is expected to increase later this year as Tesla works towards expanding the use of autonomous vehicles in its ride-hailing operations.