Danish Taimoor, Ayeza Khan Divorce Rumours Dismissed by Family

Danish Taimoor’s sister-in-law Sidra Zahid has rejected rumours about his alleged divorce from Ayeza Khan.

She said the couple are happy, healthy and continue to share a strong relationship.

Sidra defended Ayeza against criticism over her absence from the premiere of Danish’s drama Sher.

Her remarks are the first public response from Danish Taimoor’s family to the recent divorce speculation.

Actor Danish Taimoor’s sister-in-law Sidra Zahid has dismissed ongoing rumours about his marriage to actress Ayeza Khan, describing claims of a possible divorce as baseless.

Sidra, who is married to Danish Taimoor’s brother Zahid Taimoor, said there was no truth to speculation suggesting problems between the celebrity couple. She maintained that Danish and Ayeza are doing well and continue to share a happy and strong relationship.

Addressing the recent criticism directed at Ayeza, Sidra questioned why the actress was being targeted over her absence from the premiere of Danish Taimoor’s drama Sher.

She pointed out that Ayeza had previously faced trolling even when she attended a premiere, with some social media users accusing her of trying to attract attention. Sidra suggested that the criticism was contradictory, as Ayeza was being targeted regardless of whether she attended such events.

Sidra also praised Ayeza for consistently supporting Danish throughout their relationship. She urged people not to spread unverified claims or create unnecessary speculation about their marriage.

According to Sidra, there is no basis for the divorce rumours circulating about the couple, and their relationship remains strong.

Her comments mark the first public statement from Danish Taimoor’s family addressing the recent speculation surrounding his marriage to Ayeza Khan.