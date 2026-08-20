Danish Taimoor Breaks Silence on Separation Rumours With Ayeza Khan

Danish Taimoor has dismissed rumours suggesting problems or separation between him and his wife, Ayeza Khan.

The actor said they are enjoying a happy married life built on love and mutual respect.

He accused some people of spreading false and negative claims in an attempt to damage their relationship and reputation.

Danish said he remains focused on his work and does not pay attention to baseless reports.

Pakistani television star Danish Taimoor has broken his silence on rumours surrounding his marriage to actress Ayeza Khan, firmly dismissing speculation about their separation and saying that the couple continues to enjoy a happy and peaceful married life.

Speaking about the rumours, Danish described Ayeza as his wife and the mother of his beloved children. He said some people apparently do not like seeing them enjoying a successful and happy life together.

Danish said he is currently extremely busy with his professional commitments and prefers to concentrate on his projects rather than give attention to false reports and unnecessary speculation surrounding his personal life.

Addressing his relationship with Ayeza, the actor said their marriage has been blessed with both love and mutual respect, which has allowed them to live peacefully together for years. He claimed, however, that some people view their relationship with jealousy and attempt to spread negativity to damage their marriage and public reputation.

Danish also spoke about his professional career, saying his drama “Humrahi,” produced for Geo and Babar Javed, has been receiving a strong response from audiences around the world. He added that viewers have particularly appreciated his on-screen pairing with Hiba Bukhari.

The actor said some people are unable to accept his success and popularity, but he chooses to maintain a positive outlook and remain focused on his work. According to Danish, the results of that approach are ultimately visible to his fans through his performances on screen.

He further credited his achievements and popularity to Allah, saying that all the fame and success he has received are blessings from his Creator.