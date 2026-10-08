Shah Rukh Khan pays tribute to Nana Patekar, remembers his advice and friendship

Shah Rukh remembered Nana as a mentor, teacher, critic and friend.

He recalled Nana’s advice to focus on acting rather than the image of a Bollywood hero.

His tribute included memories of carrom games, candid conversations and their affection for each other.

Shah Rukh Khan has paid an emotional tribute to Nana Patekar following the veteran actor’s death, remembering a friendship shaped by honest advice, affection and competitive games of carrom.

In a post on X, Shah Rukh recalled feeling awkward during their first meeting and repeatedly adjusting his hair. Nana promptly pushed his hand away and told him to stop behaving like a conventional Bollywood hero, reminding him that he was an actor.

Shah Rukh said that encounter captured Nana’s straightforward personality. He remembered him as someone who did not flatter people or tell them what they wanted to hear, choosing instead to say what he believed they needed to hear.

Describing Nana as blunt, rough and honest, Shah Rukh also recalled the warmth behind his manner. He said the veteran actor could shout at someone and then draw them into an embrace.

“He loved me and I loved him back,” Shah Rukh wrote.

The Bollywood star remembered Nana as a mentor, teacher, critic and friend whose guidance had a lasting influence on him. Alongside those lessons, he shared memories of playing carrom with Nana, who regularly defeated him and others and took great pleasure in winning.

Shah Rukh expressed regret that they would not have more time together for conversations, arguments, cups of tea or another game of carrom.

He said Nana’s intensity, laughter, humour and affection would stay with those who knew him. Among the lessons he treasured was Nana’s reminder not to lose the actor within himself while pursuing the status of a hero.

Calling him a masterful performer and an unbeatable carrom champion, Shah Rukh said he would miss Nana and continue to carry his advice with him.

“Too soon my Hero Actor! RIP,” he wrote.