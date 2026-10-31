Rashid Khan Makes History as First Bowler to Take 200 Wickets in Men’s T20Is

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan becomes the first bowler to claim 200 wickets in men’s T20 International cricket.

The 27-year-old leg-spinner achieves the milestone in his 120th T20I appearance against Zimbabwe.

Rashid leads the all-time wicket-taking list, with England’s Adil Rashid trailing by 29 wickets.

Afghanistan’s star leg-spinner Rashid Khan has created history by becoming the first bowler to reach 200 wickets in men’s T20 International cricket, achieving the remarkable milestone during the second match of the three-match series against Zimbabwe.

The historic achievement came at Sharjah Cricket Stadium when Rashid dismissed Zimbabwe wicketkeeper-batter Tadiwanashe Marumani for just two runs, securing his 200th wicket in the shortest format of international cricket.

The 27-year-old Afghanistan spinner reached the landmark in his 120th T20 International appearance, becoming the first male cricketer to enter the 200-wicket club in the format.

Rashid has maintained an outstanding bowling record throughout his T20I career, claiming 200 wickets at an average of 14.06 while conceding just 6.14 runs per over.

His best bowling performance in T20 Internationals remains an impressive five wickets for only three runs, highlighting his ability to deliver match-winning spells.

With this achievement, Rashid has further strengthened his position as the leading wicket-taker in men’s T20 International history.

England leg-spinner Adil Rashid occupies second place on the all-time list, with 171 wickets, leaving him 29 wickets behind the Afghanistan star.

Rashid Khan has been a central figure in Afghanistan’s rise in international cricket, establishing himself as one of the most successful spin bowlers in the T20 format through his consistent performances against leading cricketing nations.