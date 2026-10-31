TikTok Star Mr Patlu Gets Married, Announces Wedding Support for 20 Girls and Massive Giveaway

Popular Pakistani TikToker Mr Patlu, whose real name is Muhammad Ansar, has tied the knot in an intimate nikah ceremony.

The social media star has announced plans to arrange weddings for 20 deserving and orphaned girls.

He has also promised gifts worth crores of rupees for fans, including a car, motorcycles and cash prizes.

Popular Pakistani TikTok star Mr Patlu, whose real name is Muhammad Ansar, has officially tied the knot, with videos and pictures from his nikah ceremony attracting widespread attention on social media.

The influencer has also made two major announcements to mark his wedding celebrations, promising to arrange marriages for 20 deserving and orphaned girls and distribute gifts worth crores of rupees among his followers.

Mr Patlu celebrated his nikah in the presence of close relatives, family members and friends. He wore a cream-coloured sherwani featuring traditional embroidery, along with red and white floral garlands.

Videos from the ceremony quickly circulated across TikTok, Instagram and other social media platforms, drawing congratulatory messages from fans and fellow content creators.

In one of the widely shared clips, Mr Patlu was seen wearing an Imam Zamin around his arm and offering prayers following the nikah ceremony. His wedding attire and traditional rituals also attracted attention from followers.

Another emotional moment from the celebrations came when the TikToker visited the grave of his late mother to remember her and offer prayers for her forgiveness.

A video of his visit was shared online, with several social media users expressing appreciation for his decision to remember his mother on such an important occasion in his life.

Although the nikah has already taken place, the main wedding festivities are scheduled to begin on October 31 and continue into the first week of November.

Fans are expecting more videos and photographs from the upcoming wedding functions, which have already generated considerable interest among his followers.

Apart from his marriage, Mr Patlu has announced plans to financially support the weddings of 20 deserving and orphaned girls. The initiative is intended to help families facing financial difficulties in arranging marriage ceremonies.

He has also promised a large giveaway for his fans, announcing that prizes worth crores of rupees will be distributed as part of his wedding celebrations.

According to his announcement, the giveaway will include a car, motorcycles and cash prizes, although further details about the selection of recipients and distribution process have yet to be shared.

The wedding announcements have attracted attention across social media, where fans and fellow TikTok personalities continue to congratulate Mr Patlu and share clips from his nikah ceremony.