CDA gives Maulana Fazlur Rehman 15 days to remove alleged encroachments at Islamabad residence

CDA has ordered the removal of alleged building violations at Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s residence within 15 days.

The identified violations include a security cabin, a generator at the entrance and an additional kitchen.

The authority had previously issued similar directions concerning the property in March 2019.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has issued a 15-day notice over alleged encroachments and building regulation violations at the Islamabad residence of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

The notice, displayed outside the residence on Friday, directs the property owner to remove structures and installations identified by the authority as violations of approved building regulations.

According to the CDA, the alleged violations include a security guards’ cabin constructed outside the residence, a generator installed near the main entrance and an additional kitchen built within the property.

The authority has instructed the owner to address all identified violations within 15 days. It has also warned that failure to comply within the specified period could result in enforcement action by the CDA itself.

The notice has been formally addressed to Amanullah, son of Muhammad Younis, whom the CDA has identified as the registered owner of the property.

The latest development marks another instance of the civic authority raising concerns over construction and encroachments associated with the JUI-F chief’s residence.

Previously, on March 18, 2019, during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, the CDA had issued similar instructions for the removal of encroachments from the same property.

The renewed notice comes more than seven years after the earlier directive, with the authority once again requiring compliance with Islamabad’s building regulations within a specified deadline.