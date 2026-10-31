Imran Khan’s Sister Noreen Niazi Returns to Kot Lakhpat Jail After Cardiac Tests

Noreen Niazi was shifted to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology after experiencing chest pain and high blood pressure.

Doctors confirmed that her ECG, Troponin-T test and other medical examinations showed normal results.

She was transferred back to Kot Lakhpat Jail after her condition stabilised and doctors ruled out the immediate need for angiography.

Noreen Niazi, sister of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, has been transferred back to Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore after undergoing cardiac examinations and receiving medical treatment at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

According to a report by 24NewsHD TV on Friday, Noreen was taken to the hospital on the evening of October 28 after complaining of chest pain and elevated blood pressure, prompting doctors to conduct a series of medical examinations to assess her condition.

Medical sources said doctors performed several diagnostic tests, including a Troponin-T test, which is commonly used to identify possible damage to the heart muscle, particularly in patients suspected of experiencing a heart attack.

The test returned normal results, while her electrocardiogram (ECG) and other medical assessments also showed satisfactory findings, indicating no immediate signs of a serious cardiac complication.

Hospital officials confirmed that Noreen’s elevated blood pressure was successfully controlled through medication. Following treatment and observation, doctors declared her condition stable.

The medical team also determined that an angiography was not necessary at that stage, as the examination results did not indicate an immediate need for the procedure.

After completing the required medical evaluations and receiving clearance from doctors, Noreen was transferred from the Punjab Institute of Cardiology back to Kot Lakhpat Jail.

Noreen Niazi is currently being held under preventive detention provisions of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance in connection with a protest march organised by the PTI.

Her detention was extended for an additional 30 days in October, keeping her in custody under the preventive detention order.

The hospitalisation took place during her ongoing detention, with prison authorities arranging medical attention following her complaints of chest discomfort and high blood pressure.