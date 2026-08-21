Imran Khan Shifted Back to Adiala Jail After Medical Visit to Shifa Hospital

PTI founder Imran Khan has been shifted back to Adiala Jail after undergoing a medical examination at Shifa International Hospital.

The former prime minister was taken to the Islamabad hospital late Thursday night under tight security following Supreme Court directions.

Medical records related to his examination and treatment are expected to be presented before the Supreme Court.

PTI founder and former prime minister Imran Khan was shifted back to Adiala Jail early Friday after undergoing a medical examination at Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad.

According to jail sources, Khan was brought back from the hospital under tight security and subsequently taken to his cell at Adiala Jail. He had been moved from the Rawalpindi prison to Shifa International Hospital late Thursday night, reportedly leaving the jail at around 1am.

Strict security arrangements were put in place during the transfer, while a large contingent of police was deployed outside the hospital. Authorities had earlier finalised arrangements for Khan’s medical examination and constituted a team of doctors to assess his condition.

However, details regarding the medical tests conducted at Shifa International Hospital, any treatment provided to the former prime minister or the findings of his examination have not yet been disclosed.

The medical documentation covering Khan’s examination, tests and treatment is expected to be presented before the Supreme Court.

The hospital visit followed directions issued by the Supreme Court earlier this week. A three-member bench had ordered the government to shift the PTI founder from Adiala Jail to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad within 48 hours for medical examination.

The government subsequently filed a review petition challenging the August 18 interim order. However, the Supreme Court Registrar’s Office raised objections and returned the petition, stating that it had been submitted without the complete record.

The review petition was filed by the Islamabad chief commissioner through the Islamabad advocate general. The government argued that the direction requiring Khan’s transfer to the hospital went beyond the court’s jurisdiction and therefore required reconsideration.

Reacting to the Supreme Court’s relief for the PTI founder, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah Khan said the relief granted to Khan was not in accordance with the law.

PML-N lawmaker Tariq Fazal Chaudhry also commented on the matter, saying that Imran Khan could be sent abroad.

According to the report, the medical documentation covering Imran Khan’s examination, tests and treatment will be presented before the Supreme Court.