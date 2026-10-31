Babrik Shah Reveals He Was Highest-Paid Contestant on Tamasha Season 5

Babrik Shah claims he received the highest payment among all contestants on Tamasha Season 5.

The actor revealed that his remuneration was in the millions but did not disclose the exact amount.

He admitted that he had never watched the reality show and was unaware of its winner’s cash prize before joining.

Pakistani actor Babrik Shah has revealed that he was the highest-paid contestant on the popular reality television show Tamasha Season 5, claiming that his payment amounted to millions of rupees.

During a recent interview, the actor opened up about his participation in the reality show, sharing details of his financial agreement and revealing that he knew very little about the programme before signing his contract.

Babrik Shah said he had never watched Tamasha before accepting the offer to participate in its fifth season. Despite being unfamiliar with the show’s format, he agreed to join after finalising his contract with the organisers.

The actor also made a surprising revelation about the competition’s prize money, admitting that he was unaware that the winner would receive a cash reward.

According to Babrik, he only learned about the winning prize on the first day of the show, when the organisers explained the reward to him.

Speaking about his earnings, Babrik described his daily remuneration as substantial and claimed that he was paid more than any other participant in the season.

He further revealed that his payment was in the millions of rupees, although he stopped short of disclosing the exact amount he received for appearing on the programme.

His remarks have drawn attention to the financial arrangements offered to celebrities participating in Pakistani reality television programmes, particularly Tamasha, which brings together personalities from different backgrounds to compete in a shared living environment.

Babrik Shah is a well-known figure in Pakistan’s entertainment industry, having worked in films and television dramas throughout his career.

He has appeared in several notable productions, including Dastaan, Koi Tujh Sa Kahan and Mohabbataan Sachiyaan, establishing himself as a familiar name among Pakistani film and television audiences.